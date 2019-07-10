Ashley Troutman wins 6A Softball Player of the Year again

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s hard to win player of the year once, but one Arnold softball player managed to do it twice in a row.

Marlin’s Ashley Troutman won the Florida Dairy Farmer’s 6A Player of the Year award in 2017-18 season. This year she was awarded the Miracle Sports 6A Player of the Year award.

“I was calling Coach Green and my parents and I’m like look look I got it again,” Troutman said. “And they said are you sure you got it and I’m like yeah!”

Troutman has spent all four years at Arnold. In her high school career, she’s had 181 hits, 106 RBIs, 177 runs and 17 homers.

“(The award is) even more awesome cause I know I had a really good year last year and I knew beating the stats again from last year might be a little difficult,” Troutman said. “But i just went out there and played as hard as I could and still ended up with that award.”

Even though Troutman’s career with Arnold is over, she is looking forward to playing at Rollins College this year.

She said she had one piece of advice to learn with her Marlin’s teammates.

“Don’t worry about the stats, don’t worry about what you are doing, just have fun and realize it’s gonna end evetually so cherish it while you have it,” Troutman said.