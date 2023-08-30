PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County divers competed in the second meet of the season Wednesday evening, where Arnold’s Preston Tomasiewicz broke his school’s 6-dive record.
Each athlete performed six dives in the meet.
Girl’s results:
1st: Arnold’s Sydnie Caldwell (238.45)
2nd: Arnold’s Addison Clark (173.15)
Boy’s results:
1st: Arnold’s Preston Tomasiewicz (275.65) – Broke a personal and school record (Previously 253.70)
2nd: Mosley’s Chase Peterson (200.55)
3rd: Arnold’s Brock Swartwood (184.90)
4th: Arnold’s Coleman Lewis (166.10)
5th: Arnold’s Remi Kepran (141.10)
6th: Arnold’s Rhett Risavalto (123.50)
The third meet of the season will be at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center on Wednesday, September 6.