PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County divers competed in the second meet of the season Wednesday evening, where Arnold’s Preston Tomasiewicz broke his school’s 6-dive record.

Each athlete performed six dives in the meet.

Girl’s results:

1st: Arnold’s Sydnie Caldwell (238.45)

2nd: Arnold’s Addison Clark (173.15)

Boy’s results:

1st: Arnold’s Preston Tomasiewicz (275.65) – Broke a personal and school record (Previously 253.70)

2nd: Mosley’s Chase Peterson (200.55)

3rd: Arnold’s Brock Swartwood (184.90)

4th: Arnold’s Coleman Lewis (166.10)

5th: Arnold’s Remi Kepran (141.10)

6th: Arnold’s Rhett Risavalto (123.50)

The third meet of the season will be at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center on Wednesday, September 6.