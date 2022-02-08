PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold junior Shane McEliece was named the 2A Florida Dairy Farmer’s Male Swimmer of the Year.

McEliece had no idea he won the award until Tuesday afternoon when his coaches announced it in front of the Marlin statute at the school.

The junior swimmer made school history as the first male swimmer to win a state title in every one of his events.

McEliece said it was an honor to win the award as there’s some tough competition all around the state.

“I to be honest I didn’t even know about this one so I’m quite surprised. And then there’s some other kids in there that definitely deserve it too. So I was surprised I got it,” McEliece said.

He said with all the success the Marlins had this year, he can’t wait to see what next season holds.