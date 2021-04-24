Arnold’s Myles Higby wins state weightlifting championship

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Myles Higby took home first place in state weightlifting championships on Saturday in Port St. Joe.

Competing in the 139 weight class, he lifted a total of 535 pounds between bench-press and clean and jerks.

Higby clinched the gold medal with his first clean and jerk attempt of 265 pounds, and spent his next two tries chasing the state record of 290 pound.

He was unsuccessful on both tries, but says he was just glad to get the victory for his high school.

“Well, after my first lift, it was hard to keep it together, I’m not going to lie,” Higby said. “Because you know, I won state with the first lift. And you know, I didn’t hit the 290 but I’m still pretty happy that I got state champ.”

Higby’s teammate, Jaden Lombard, earned second place in the 154 weight class by lifting a total of 540 pounds.

Mosley’s Jared Krishack also took home a silver medal by placing second in the 169 weight class by lifting 570 total and setting a new personal record bench press of 300 pounds.

The Arnold weightlifting team tied with Ridgeview and New Smyrna for 3rd place in the 2A competitions overall standings.