PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Prep Baseball Report has listed Arnold junior Cooper Moss as a top-10 player and the No. 1 right-handed pitcher for the class of 2025 in the state.

PBR has Moss ranked at No. 10 overall Florida high school baseball player in the class of ’25 and the second-ranked pitcher, behind fellow University of Florida commit, Jackson Hoyt (LHP).

Moss committed to UF in 8th grade and has lived up to all the hype, leading Arnold as a two-way sensation in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The future Gator also helped lead his travel team, 16U Aces National, to a Prep Baseball Report national championship this summer.