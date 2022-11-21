STUART, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold senior, Shane McEliece added two gold medals to his collection, winning multiple events at the FHSAA Swimming State Championships in back-to-back years.

McEliece won the 100m Butterfly and 100m Breaststroke in the Class 2A State Championship meet over the weekend.

He was named an All-American this summer after winning gold in every event he swam at state last year.

McEliece said he hopes to inspire future swimmers who compete at Arnold.

“I hope that when kids see that in the future, they’ll also be reminded of how good of a time I had,” McEliece said. “I hope all kids can find something, obviously, not everyone is going to swim, but something, an extracurricular activity that can represent Arnold and Panama City Beach, and just have some fun with it.