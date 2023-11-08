PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School senior shortstop, Kaycee McClellan signed with Palm Beach Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon.

McClellan helped lead the Marlins to the Class 4A Region Semifinals last season. As a junior, she had 33 runs, 16 RBI, 2 home runs, and 11 stolen bases.

The future Sailfish softball player said the signing day comes after years of hard work and dedication.

“It’s amazing,” McClellan said. “This has been my goal for so long, and the fact that I reached it, I’m so excited to enjoy this last year of high school and have so much fun.”

Palm Beach Atlantic is a Division 2 program in Palm Beach, Florida.