PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold Head Boys Basketball Coach Josh Laatsch has announced he is leaving the Marlins’ program for a college coaching position.

Laatsch will join the Lee University coaching staff this upcoming season as an assistant after spending the past three years leading Arnold.

Prior to taking over the Marlins’ program, Laatsch coached as an assistant for cross-town rival Mosley under the Dolphins’ former head coach Mike Memmen.

Laatsch played college basketball for the University of West Florida from 2014-2017, making his hire at Lee University a reunion in the Gulf South Conference.

Arnold will begin a search for a new head boys basketball coach immediately.