JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold senior, Eddie Kepran took home first place in the 800m dash at the Class 3A Track and Field State Championships on Friday.

Kepran ran a blazing 1:52.92 which was nearly three whole seconds ahead of second place and his fastest mark in meets this spring.

The University of Florida signee completes his senior year by sweeping first place at county, districts, regionals and state.