PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold track and field star Eddie Kepran signed his national letter of intent to the University of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

He started his running career when he was a freshman coming into high school as a basketball and baseball player.

Kepran has broke two school records during his four years. As a sophomore, he broke the 800 meter. That event was set at 2:00, which he is now running at 1:52. He also broke the record for the 400 meter.

Arnold track and field coach Tom Dever said having an athlete of Kepran’s caliber has pushed him to become a better coach.

“It makes me as a coach, want to step up my game so I don’t let him down,” Dever said. “It gets really tough because he’s getting so fast and it’s just a challenge.”

While Kepran has helped put Arnold track and field program on the map, he will be continuing his career with the defending national champions in Gainesville.

“I’ve kind of been hindered the past four years with just COVID, injury, and stuff like that,” Kepran said. “I’m hoping to get out there and really contribute to the team and show them we can win more championships.”

The Arnold track and field team will compete in Jacksonville for the Class 3A Region 1 meet on Thursday, May 4.