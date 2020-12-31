Arnold’s Keely Stevenson signs to swim for UWF

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Arnold Swim and Dive’s Keely Stevenson signed her letter of intent to swim for the University of West Florida next year. The signing ceremony was held at the Frank Brown Park Aquatic Center on Wednesday, where Stevenson swam for both the Marlins and Panama City Swim team the last few years.

“I think a lot of it comes down to the support I’ve gotten, from both my friends and my coaches, and my family, they’ve all been super supportive throughout the entire process,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson’s coaches were not surprised to see her sign to swim at the college level, she has been a key member and leader for their teams.

“They’re getting probably the hardest working kid I’ve ever had in almost 30 years of coaching, Keely does a wonderful job every day of coming in, and you know testing herself, and pushing herself to the limits and never complaining,” Panama City Swim team coach Brian Haddad said.

Stevenson said she’s thankful for her coaches, family, and friends for getting her to this point. She will study cybersecurity at UWF.