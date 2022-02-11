PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Jewel Morino and Paige Anderson took first place in their weight class for the snatch event at the girl’s high school weightlifting state championships in Port St. Joe on Friday.

Morino lifted 125 in the 119 weight class and earned fifth place in the traditional lifts. She said afterward that she was thrilled to represent Arnold’s program.

“It just feels so good being like up top with them all, doing what I needed to do,” Morino said. “Because I’ve worked so hard for this and to come off first in snatch is the best feeling in the world and I am so happy with fifth place too because last year I got seventh place, so fifth place right now is also just so amazing.”

Anderson lifted 160 for snatch in the unlimited weight class taking first place, and earned second in the traditional event with a total lift of 400 pounds.