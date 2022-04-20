PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold boys soccer coach Jonathan Hammond was named by the United Soccer Coaches as the High School Coach of the Year.

This is the second consecutive year that Hammond has won the award after the Marlins finished this season 22-2-1 and as the Class 5A State Runners Up.

The Marlins will have four senior starters graduate this season and Hammond said he anticipates they’ll be back to the same high standard next season.

“The future is bright, and I don’t see us taking any steps backward,” Hammon said. “And I guess that’s probably a pretty big statement after making it to the state championship the past two years but I think we’re going to be one of the top teams in the state for the next several years. “