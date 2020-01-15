Arnold’s Donka Flaig wins NFHS 2018-19 Florida Girls Weightlifting Coach of the Year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold coach Donka Flaig was named the National Federation of High Schools 2018-19 Florida Girls Weightlifting Coach of the Year.

Arnold principal Britt Smith said she was recognized for the things she does behind the scenes to make sure her athletes are developing both physically and emotionally.

Coach Flaig said she almost threw the letter away by accident, but was so glad she didn’t.

Flaig and her husband led the Arnold girls team to their first state title last year and on Tuesday, they won the 2020 Bay County Championships.

Flaig said the award is a reflection of the team and what they have been able to accomplish.

She said she just wants the girls to be great athletes and great people.

“Be humble, just be humble. Be nice, we have to be nice to all girls. No matter what color we are and when we talk about color we don’t mean skin color, it’s uniform color,” Flaig said. “It doesn’t matter if you are wearing green or light blue or purple it doesn’t matter. Be nice, these are all girls so be nice. We want to empower them.”

She said she hopes the award inspires others to try the sport.