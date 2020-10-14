Arnold’s defensive coordinator Shawn Campbell steps up into head coaching role

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold defensive coordinator Shawn Campbell has taken over as the Marlins head coach due to former head coach Norris Vaughan stepping down on Friday.

Vaughan resigned from the role in order to focus on his health.

Campbell has plenty of experience as a coach though. He made head coaching stops at Palm Beach Lakes High School in Florida and Campbell High School in Georgia. He also has been a defensive coordinator at eight different high schools in Georgia and Florida.

Campbell most recently was the defensive coordinator at Colquitt County High School in Georgia last year.

He’s jumped right into his new role, making sure the team knows that as hard as it was to have their head coach leave, it’s time to move forward and focus on the task ahead.

“We gotta get through the football season, we gotta continue to get better. At some point we gotta get over all this and move forward. Yesterday was that day,” Campbell said.

Arnold athletic director Rick Green said they were lucky to have a coach like Campbell already on the Marlins staff.

“His philosophy about taking pride in the program working hard, being respectful is the same as Coach Vaughan. So there is going to be a transition but it’s gonna be as seamless as possible with Coach Shawn Campbell here,” Green said.

Campbell said the next steps for them is to focus on the rest of the games this year and build on what Coach Vaughan started.

“Having been at some programs like this and a situation like this, I think I can bring some things to the table that Coach Vaughan had planned on bringing and that we had talked about in the future to make it better and that’s my job to make it better,” Campbell said.

The Arnold Marlins are currently 1-2 on the season and take on Bozeman on Friday.