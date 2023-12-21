PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School head football coach, Shawn Campbell has stepped down from his position after three seasons leading the program.

Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green said that Campbell informed Principal Britt Smith of his decision to leave the program and seek opportunities elsewhere.

Green said that Campbell’s reason for leaving was to move closer to family.

Campbell was named the Marlin’s head coach in January of 2021 after serving as the interim head coach in the 2020 season after his predecessor, Norris Vaughan, resigned for health reasons.

Arnold finished this fall with an 0-9 record and the program was 4-24 over the previous three seasons under Campbell.

Green said the school will immediately begin a nationwide search for Campbell’s replacement, with a goal to have a new coach in place before the spring season.