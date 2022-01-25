PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Braden Masker has been a scoring machine for the soccer team this season and he’s on track to break a program record.

Masker currently has 30 goals on the season, if he can get eight more, he will break the record for most scored in a single season.

Former Marlin Tyler Evans currently holds the record with 37 goals.

Breaking it is definitely a possibility for Masker as the Marlins plan to make a deep run in the postseason this year.

“Like I said before it would awesome to put my name in the record books here something that I’ve always wanted to do something everybody wants to do, it would be a fun thing to do,” Masker said.

However, the goal is not just his own, but the whole team wants to make it happen for him.

“I think we talked about it as a team, as much as it’s an individual record, we think it’s a team record because they have to defend, they have to get the ball to him, right? It’s one of our goals as a team and as well as one of his individual goals, we want him to beat the record. If we keep playing and keep winning and keep getting games, he has more chances to do it,” Arnold head boys soccer coach Jonathan Hammond said.

Arnold kicks off district play on Monday with a matchup against their in-county rivals, the Mosley Dolphins.

The Marlins took on Mosley twice this season and won both contests.