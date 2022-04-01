PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Braden Masker was granted the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Soccer award, becoming the first athlete from the Panhandle to ever win that title.

The senior forward broke the Arnold single-season goal record (38) and led the Marlins to a 22-2-1 record as they were the 2022 Class 5A State Runner Up.

Masker scored or assisted in 21 of the Marlin’s 23 matches he played in this past season.

Masker said he is very proud to receive the award, but there is still one thing he never accomplished in his high school career.

“I’d say when I was a freshman I set a bunch of goals in my head, I never wrote them down, but I’d say I got a bunch of those goals,” Masker said. “I think one of the ones that I never got was scoring a bicycle kick which was pretty out there, but to say I got all the other ones out there besides that is pretty insane. I would have said winning a state championship is further away than scoring a bike. And to win player of the year, that wasn’t even on there, I didn’t think that could be possible but here I am today.”

Masker will be playing for the University of North Florida upon graduation and will sign with the Ospreys later this month.