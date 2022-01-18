Arnold’s Alex Steen hits 1,000th career point on Tuesday night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Alex Steen made their 79-50 win over Destin even more special on Tuesday night as he hit his 1,000th career point in the first quarter of the game.

Steen is only the third player in Arnold history to get into the 1,000 point club.

The senior said after the matchup, it was a big deal for him to get the accolade.

“It felt pretty good, you know I wasn’t necessarily counting down to it, I mean it’s 1,000 points so it’s awesome. It feels good to hit it but it’s on to the next and keep moving forward. It was definitely a fun thing cause not often everyone gets to hit 1,000 points, I’m grateful. It felt good, it felt really awesome,” Steen said.

With the win, the Marlins are 9-10 on the season and will take on Walton on Friday night in Defuniak Springs.