PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold star basketball player Alex Steen announced his commitment to play for Florida Southern College on Tuesday.

In his senior season, Steen averaged nearly 23 points and 13 rebounds per game.

The 6’7 small forward was one of the most pursued recruits in the Panhandle and received offers from several division one programs.

Florida Southern is a division two program in Lakeland, Florida, that won a national championship in 2015.