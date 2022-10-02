TERRE HAUTE, In. (WMBB) — The Arnold Cross Country team competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight race against 6,000 athletes from 200 schools.

A rule change back in June allowed teens from across the country to participate on this course.

The boys placed 20th and the girls 14th. Eddie Kepran clocked a time of 16:48 and Carson King 17:39.

Head Coach, Tom Denver said many of the athletes clocked personal best times on the course.

“What’s most important is sure they’re running and racing, but the experience is fantastic and the sheer excitement you see in their face,” Denver said. “I had Maddie Nichols came up to me and gave me a big hug and was crying and she goes Coach that’s the best I’ve ever run. That’s what you coach for.”