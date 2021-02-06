Arnold wrestling hopes Saturday IBT is the start of an annual event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold wrestling team held the Arnold IBT on Saturday afternoon. A dozen teams took part from as far as Gainesville.

Arnold head wrestling coach Michael Allison said he hopes this will become an annual event. In the future, the team hopes to rename the tournament to honor someone.

This tournament was a final tune-up for teams ahead of post season competition.

“The state tournament is the first weekend in March, so you know the season is practically over, so right now we’re just trying to keep everyone healthy as we move on,” Allison said.

Here are the team results: