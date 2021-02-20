Arnold wrestlers finish in top five at Girls State Meet

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Two Arnold High School wrestlers finished in the top five of the Girls State Meet on Saturday.

Valarie Solorio finished in fourth place in the 100 weight class. She lost a close semifinal match and forfeited her third-place match due to an injury.

Henlee Haynes came in second for the 184 division, she too fought hard and battled through injury throughout the tournament.

Arnold head wrestling coach Michael Allison said he is proud of both of the girls for their effort as they represented their team well.