PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys soccer team beat Niceville 2-0 in the Florida-USA Soccer Challenge Championship game.
The Marlins improved to 11-0-2 and will host Mosley on Wednesday, January 11.
Posted:
Updated:
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys soccer team beat Niceville 2-0 in the Florida-USA Soccer Challenge Championship game.
The Marlins improved to 11-0-2 and will host Mosley on Wednesday, January 11.
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>