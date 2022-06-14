PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold athletic program was selected by the FHSAA for the prestigious Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award.

Arnold was selected as a runner-up in Class 5A for the award that honors schools whose athletic teams demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship during the regular season and FHSAA State Series.

The award is presented to one winner and one runner-up in each classification, whose entire sports program best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship as demonstrated by its coaches, players, and spectators.

Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green said the honor is just as big and important as winning a state title.

“I think this award is one thing that we can prove that our coaches are doing the right job,” Green said. “It’s not just about being athletic, it’s about being a part of a family and how you share being a part of that family. This Fred E. Rozelle sportsmanship award says hey, we’re doing the right things to prove that being a part of a family is not just being an athlete, it’s being a great citizen.”

Arnold has been selected for the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award in two of the past three years.