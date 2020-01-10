Arnold wins Class 1A District 1 tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Class 1A District 1 wrestling duals were held at North Bay Haven on Thursday night. Arnold took first place overall and South Walton took second.

Arnold will now host the next round in which the Marlins and Seahawks will take on the champion and runner up from district two for a chance to compete at the state tournament.

The Buccaneers took third place, a great showing for a team who had an almost completely new roster this season.

“I wanted to do a tournament here just to kind of build the sport kind of get it out to our faculty our students that there is wrestling here and it’s a way to attract students,” North Bay Haven head wrestling coach J.J. Gibbens said.