Arnold weightlifters compete in USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Seven Arnold weightlifters competed in the USA Weightlifting Youth National Championships this year.

The event was completely virtual due to COVID-19, so the weightlifters set up in the Arnold weight room and lifted in front of a laptop webcam for the judges.

Six of the Marlins finished in the top 10 of their weight class and one of them finished second in the nation.

Emily Oliver took second place overall in the 45 kilogram weight class, with a 51 kilogram snatch and a 64 kilogram clean and jerk.

“It would mean a lot cause I’ve worked really hard, every day that’s my motivation, to get up and keep going every day, just to go to the gym and keep working and when I come in here and I see my hard work is paying off it means a lot,” Oliver said.

Saul Vega finished sixth in the nation in the 61 kilogram weight class with a 69 kilogram snatch and a 97 kilogram clean and jerk.

Jaden Lombard finished eighth in the nation in the 67 kilogram weight class with a 90 kilogram snatch and a 116 kilogram clean and jerk.

Jewel Marino finished tenth in the nation and Jasey Neitzke finished fifteenth in the nation in the 55 kilogram weight class.

Sarah Emery finished fifteenth in the nation in the 71 kilogram weight class.

Paige Anderson finished eighth in the nation in the 81+ kilogram weight class.

Amberlynn Walter also competed with the crew, but on the middle school level and she placed ninth in the nation in the 36 kilogram class for the 13U category.