PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold weightlifter Paige Anderson is one of the strongest girls in the state of Florida.

The senior is currently No. 1 in the state in the unlimited weight class and hopes to keep that top ranking at the state meet too.

“I feel like it would be hands down the happiest day of my life. I don’t think anything could top that feeling of standing there being able to represent my school, my team, my friends, my family as a champion, there’s no better feeling,” Anderson said.

Anderson not only has a chance to come back to Panama City Beach as a state champion, but also has a chance to solidify her name in Florida weightlifting history, as the first ever female snatch champion from the unlimited weight class.

“So when I was told snatches were gonna be added, I was like oh my god, there’s a chance for my name to be in a record book as the first ever I want that, even before I even tried a snatch out and Flaig, our coach told us and I was like I want that, I want it so bad,” Anderson said.

That goal is definitely in reach for Anderson, who took first place in snatch at regionals, lifting 155 pounds.

Anderson also took first in traditional, lifting 195 pounds on bench and hit a personal record of 210 for the clean and jerk.

She’s not holding anything back at state though.

“For snatch, I wanna hit 175, bench I’d love to hit 200 on that and seal that deal and for clean and jerk I’m gonna go for 225,” Anderson said.

Those numbers are a big turnaround for the senior, who just last year got fifth place at regionals and is now No. 1 in the state.

“It took a lot of accepting that you are gonna fail, cause you have to fail to be better. It took a while to understand that and learn from my mistakes and be confident in myself and what I know how to do,” Anderson said.

The girls weightlifting state championships will take place on February 11 at Port St. Joe High School.