PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold volleyball team took down Choctawhatchee 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Marlins won the first two sets, but the Indians came back to win the next two. It was Arnold who won the fifth and final set 15-13 to get the victory.

Arnold improves to 9-7 on the season and will take on Gulf Breeze on Thursday.