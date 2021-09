PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) -The Arnold volleyball team shut out South Walton on their home court Tuesday night.

The Marlins beat the Seahawks 3-0, handing them their first loss of the season.

Arnold improves to 3-2 on the year and will take on Gulf Breeze on Wednesday. South Walton falls to 2-1 and will take on Crestview on Wednesday.