Arnold volleyball prepares for regionals

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold volleyball team gets a second chance.

With the new MaxPreps system, the Marlins were able to make the playoffs this year even though they were third in the district.

The team is not throwing that shot away. They are prepping hard for their first matchup against the district champs, Wakulla.

“I’ve just been telling them it’s just another team and we beat them before so we are totally capable of beating them again it’s just a matter of what we do on the court this time around,” Arnold head volleyball coach Madison Wichterman said.

Arnold beat Wakulla back in the beginning of September 3-1, but the War Eagles beat the Marlins at the end of the month 3-1. Wakulla also knocked Arnold out of the district tournament as well.

The Marlins are preparing for the War Eagles a little differently this time though. Arnold will be without senior leader Kayla Gunning on the court. She fractured her foot in the Marlins last match. She will be out for the rest of the season, but will still be cheering on her team from the sidelines.

“It’s so different being on the bench but I’m just gonna come and be encouraging from a different point of view,” Gunning said.

All the Marlins still have their goal in sight and it’s one they haven’t been able to accomplish since 2016.

“Before the season even started we had a senior meeting where we described our goal and our goal we wanted to achieve was the elite eight,” Gabbie Carlini said. “We think it’s possible but we just have to put in the effort and everything we need to do to keep on.”

The Marlins will take on the War Eagles on Wednesday night at Wakulla.