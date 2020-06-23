Arnold volleyball out on the court again and making up for lost time

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold volleyball team had their very first practice Monday morning and the first one with their new coaches.

The practice may have been a little different than what the Marlins are used too.

“A little different cause we all have to stay six feet apart so it’s harder on us than, but we’re working with it. And we have to sanitize the balls after we use them, but it’s working and I’m just happy to be here,” Arnold volleyball player Darcy Hawes said.

The other difference being they have two new coaches, Alan Clements and Danielle Hayes, who were hired at the beginning of June.

Both coaches were impressed with what they saw on the court Monday.

“I’m just shocked at their skill level. Even when I got girls in college, a lot of times, you would have to go through the basics. Here they’ve got most of the basics down, obviously we went over them again but it’s just a great surprise,” Clements said.

All the Marlins love the new coaches too.

“I do really like them. I like that we have both perspectives, of both a coach and a player so we get the on the court but also the observation off of it,” Arnold volleyball player Sarah Livingstone said.

Even though the first day went well, the team knows they have to keep working hard as they lost some time due to the pandemic and with getting their new coaches hired.

“We did lose a lot of time, that’s one thing we talked about this morning earlier. We can’t do anything about what we lost, now we have to work harder to get where other schools are,” Clements said.

The team is happy to put in the work though as they are thankful to be back playing the sport they love.