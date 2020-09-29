Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Arnold volleyball coach under investigation by Bay District Schools

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold head volleyball coach Alan Clements will not be coaching the team for the time being. He is under investigation after the school received a complaint.

Bay District Schools sent News 13 a statement on Monday night.

“We received a complaint and initiated an HR investigation. At this time, we cannot comment any further until the conclusion of the investigation. The coach will not be permitted to be on campus or coach pending the outcome of the investigation,” Bay District School officials wrote.

Clements was hired back in June along with Danielle Hayes as an assistant coach.

The Marlins are currently 1-4 on the season and their next game is on Tuesday against Mosley.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the