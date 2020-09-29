Arnold volleyball coach under investigation by Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold head volleyball coach Alan Clements will not be coaching the team for the time being. He is under investigation after the school received a complaint.

Bay District Schools sent News 13 a statement on Monday night.

“We received a complaint and initiated an HR investigation. At this time, we cannot comment any further until the conclusion of the investigation. The coach will not be permitted to be on campus or coach pending the outcome of the investigation,” Bay District School officials wrote.

Clements was hired back in June along with Danielle Hayes as an assistant coach.

The Marlins are currently 1-4 on the season and their next game is on Tuesday against Mosley.