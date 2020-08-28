Arnold volleyball coach Alan Clements recovering from COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold head volleyball coach Alan Clements recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is now recovering.

Clements’ found out he tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 18. He went to get tested after he had really bad headaches and a fever the night before.

He’s been in quarantine for 10 days now, and said Thursday was the first day he’s been able to get up and do things.

“It felt like a really bad case of the flu with pounding headaches. That’s the best way I can describe it,” Clements said. “I’ve been retired for 21 months now and I’ve had cancer surgery, I’ve had sepsis and was in isolation for a week for that, but neither one of those compared to this, this was probably the worst pain I’ve ever been in.”

Clements’ says he misses being on the court but was happy the rest of his team is healthy and they have been there for him ever since he was diagnosed.

“I’ve had a different parent bring me dinner every night, the booster club has been fantastic for me, I’ve not gone hungry, I’ve lost 14 pounds but not because I didn’t have the food but because I didn’t have the appetite to eat it,” Clements said.

The Marlins took off last week out of an abundance of caution, but since no one was sick, got back to practice this week.

Clements is hoping to be back with the team when they condition on Tuesday.