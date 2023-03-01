PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold High School is getting set to host its 14th annual Florida-USA Softball Challenge this weekend.

The round-robin tournament began in 2009 with 15 teams and had grown to the largest single-weekend tournament in Florida.

41 high school teams will compete March 3-4 including 14 from Bay County and its surrounding counties.

Arnold head softball coach, Rick Green said it will be a highly competitive weekend of play.

“We’ve got seven or eight teams that were in the elite eight in the state of Florida that will be here too,” Green said. “And there is going to be some great matches, I mean if the fans want to come out and just see some great softball, high school softball, this is going to be the place to be this weekend. Matter of fact, it’s probably not going to be any more softball around here this weekend because we’re having to use all the umpires in their head to bring in umpires and from other places to call the games.”

The majority of games will be played at Frank Brown Park with a few being played at Arnold High School.

Games will begin Friday at 1:00 p.m. and the final games will begin on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.