Arnold swim teams hoping to set some records and win some medals at state meet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Marlins are some of the fastest fish in the sea and Arnold’s swim teams are hoping to live up to their mascots reputation as they head down to the 2A State Championships on Friday.

The Marlins might have a young team this year, but they had 11 individual swimmers qualify for the meet and four relay teams.

Two Marlins, Luke Maggiore and Shane McEliece are both seeded No. 1 in two of their events. Arnold’s boys medley and 200 freestyle relay teams are seeded first in the state too.

Those relay teams are confident they can bring home the gold in those events.

“I’ve looked at all the other teams, they don’t really compare to our team. I mean I know that sounds kind of bad, but I don’t know we’ve all worked really hard this year and we’ve improved on our times, each of our splits. So I think we can, we’re definitely going to win,” Maggiore said.

While the girls relay team is going into their events seeded sixth, they think they could shock people with their performance in the pool.

After all, they went into regionals seeded third in the 400 free relay and took home first.

“I was the one that was anchoring for that and you know when the juice is loose, the crowds are getting you riled up, you’re on the block you kinda just gotta go for it. So it’s kinda like neck and neck. But I hopped in and had no idea what was going on. It was just tunnel vision, swam it out and left it all out there in the pool,” Ella Sieber said.

“We all PRed, it was our best time and hopefully, at state we will break the record in the two free and the four free relays, we will try,” Sydney Parsons said.

The Marlins had their last practice at Frank Brown Park on Tuesday and on Wednesday they will head 500 miles south to Stuart, Florida where the state meet is taking place on Friday.

Here’s all 11 individual qualifiers and what events they are competing in at the meet:

11 Individual Qualifiers

McKenzie Byrne – 50 Free (seeded 18th in the state) and 100 Fly (seeded 10th in the state)

Gip Crye – 500 Free (seeded 18th in the state)

Hank Crye – 100 Fly (seeded 11th in the state)and 500 Free (seeded 16th in the state)

Sydnie Garrett–Caldwell – Dive (seeded 14th in the state)

Luke Maggiore – 50 Free (seeded 5th in the state) and 100 Breast (seeded 1st in the state)

Colin McEliece – 200 IM (seeded 4th in the state)and 100 Breast (seeded 2nd in the state)

Shane McEliece – 200 IM (seeded 1st in the state) and 100 Fly (seeded 2nd in the state)

Ben Parsons – 200 Free (seeded 7th in the state) and 100 Free (seeded 15th in the state)

Rebeca Rocha – 100 Free (seeded 20th in the state)

Ella Sieber – 200 Free (seeded 9th in the state) and 500 Free (seeded 4th in the state)

Preston Tomasiewics – Dive (seeded 11th in the state)