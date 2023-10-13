PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold swim and dive team won its first Bay County Championship ever on Thursday night, ending Mosley’s 49-year reign of the county.
The Arnold girls edged the Mosley girls and the Mosley boys edged the Arnold boys, but the overall team score landed in Arnold’s favor.
Team Scores:
- Arnold -1044
- Mosley – 1005
- North Bay Haven – 618
- Bay – 308
Girls Scores:
- Arnold – 509
- Mosley – 455
- North Bay Haven – 343
- Bay – 118
Boys Scores:
- Mosley – 550
- Arnold – 535
- North Bay Haven – 275
- Bay – 190