PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold swim and dive team won its first Bay County Championship ever on Thursday night, ending Mosley’s 49-year reign of the county.

The Arnold girls edged the Mosley girls and the Mosley boys edged the Arnold boys, but the overall team score landed in Arnold’s favor.

Team Scores:

Arnold -1044 Mosley – 1005 North Bay Haven – 618 Bay – 308

Girls Scores:

Arnold – 509 Mosley – 455 North Bay Haven – 343 Bay – 118

Boys Scores: