PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball team believes their team has filled all the missing puzzle pieces to put together a statement 2022 season.

In their first two games, the Marlins have outscored their opponents 33 runs to one and senior shortstop Sage Mckey said they have talent all over the diamond.

“We have a lot of strong girls out there,” Mickey said. “We filled all of our spot out there, of course, pitching, that has a lot to do with it, we have a strong person behind the plate, our infield is solid and even though our outfield is really young, they all have cannons for an arm, they an all get under the ball.”

Arnold is down four seniors from the 2021 season, but they have six freshmen filling those gaps, and senior catcher Malena Bearden said that’s not exactly a bad thing.

“I definitely think that this team is going to go far,” Bearden said. “Especially with all of the new freshmen here, they’re very good and we actually have a pitcher now, not Sage.

Last season, all-state shortstop and West Georgia commit Sage Mickey was forced to pitch for the Marlins due to lack of depth on the mound, but with the addition of two sensational freshmen, Lily Cobb and Breanna Clark, that has become a problem of the past.

“When we heard Bre was coming, it was so nice,” Mickey said. “Because when you have a strong person in the circle, your defense is behind you and we have really strong bats so hopefully we can put it all together and go to state.”

With the roster the Marlins have this season, head coach Rick Green said he thinks they have as good a chance as anyone to make a run.

“Any team I coach at Arnold, I expect us to make a post-season run and they expect it too, and when we don’t, we’re very disappointed,” Green said. “Now, as far as having the talent, we have the talent to make a post-season run, as far as us gelling all together to be able to do that, we’ll wait and see.”

Arnold has their focus on one game at a time, but now that they’ve filled all their missing pieces, they have a hard time not taking a glimpse toward the month of March.

“We’re all out here for the same goal,” Mickey said. “And at the beginning of the year, Coach Green would make us say ‘state on three,’ like ‘one, two, three, state.’ “And at first we all thought this is a joke, but once we got out here and started practicing we realized we might actually be able to do it, and this is the best talent I’ve had since I’ve been here, the best pitching I’ve ever seen, I mean we’re pretty solid and we’ve been hitting the ball really well so I hope that continues because we’ll have a pretty good opportunity coming up.”

The Marlins will participate in the Florida U.S. Softball challenge at Frank Brown Park the weekend of March 4-5, with 35 of the best softball teams in the state coming to compete.