Arnold softball takes down Mosley in Wednesday night game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball team beat Mosley 10-3 on Wednesday night.

Mosley tied it up with the Marlins at the bottom of the first 1-1, but the Marlins scored four in the second inning and five in the sixth inning to end it.

Sage Mickey picked up the win on the mound for the Marlins. She had seven strikeouts and allowed four hits over seven innings of work.

The Marlins improve to 13-7 and will take on Sneads on Friday. Mosley falls to 5-13 and will take on Port St. Joe on Monday.