PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball team defeated Bozeman 14-4 at home Tuesday night, making it their third win against Bay County opponents.

The Marlins improved to 3-0 on the season and will play Bellview in a tournament at Frank Brown park Friday, March 4.

The Bucks fell to 0-3 and will visit Bay Thursday, March, 3.