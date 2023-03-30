PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball and baseball teams both earned thrilling walk-off victories on their home fields Thursday night.

The Lady Marlins took down Marianna 3-2 with a walk-off infield sac-fly in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The Marlins baseball team won in the bottom of the 7th off a Cole Savage walk-off single.

The Arnold softball team improved to 11-2 and will visit Liberty County on Monday, April 3.

The Marianna softball team fell to 10-2 and will visit Graceville on Tuesday, March 4.

The Arnold baseball team improved to 8-6 and will host Johns Creek on Monday, April 3.

The Bozeman baseball team fell to 9-5 and will host Bay on Friday, March 31.