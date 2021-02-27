Arnold soccer teams welcomed home after 4A Final Four victories

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The high school arranged for Panama City Beach Fire, Panama City Beach Police and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to be apart of the welcome home.

“I knew they were going to have a little coming home party for us, but I had no idea it was going to be to this magnitude,” Arnold boys soccer player Tristan Gandy said.

The Marlins said they are lucky to have the community’s support.

“We were just so overwhelmed, and it was just such a beautiful thing, and to have both teams here, it’s an amazing feeling,” Arnold girls soccer player Lexy Griffin said.

The girls team will play Cardinal Gibbon at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The boys team will play Gulliver Prep at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Both games will be played in DeLand.