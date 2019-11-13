Arnold soccer team aims for another stellar season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team knows they have a target on their back this season.

The Marlins had a great season last year. They got to the regional finals of the Class 3A state tournament.

Even though the team lost 12 seniors from last year’s squad, Arnold head coach Jonathan Hammond thinks they can get back to the playoffs this year.

“So far we had a good preseason. I think we’re looking good moving into the season and we’ll just have to see, I think we have a lot of potential,” Hammond said. “If we can make it all come together on the field, we should do really well this season.”

Part of the reason why Hammond has confidence in this squad is because a lot of them have been playing soccer all year long, playing club soccer when they aren’t playing at the high school level.

“Whatever sport you’re in to, to focus on one sport and to play year round with the same guys, it really helps,” Hammond said. “Them moving from club which is a little bit higher level technically to moving into high school where it is more physical, I think they should transition nicely.”

This year will also be slightly different for the team as they are playing in Class 4A District 1. The Marlins have Bay, Pensacola and West Florida in their district now.

The Marlins originally had a game scheduled for Tuesday night against Bay, but it has to be rescheduled due to the fields being flooded.

Arnold will get ready to play Chiles on Friday.