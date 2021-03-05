Arnold slides past Altha in Florida-USA Softball Challenge game

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold softball team beat Altha 9-7 in the Florida-USA Softball Challenge on Friday night.

The Marlins are hosting the tournament at Frank Brown Park this weekend.

There is 13 teams participating this year, including Mosley, Marianna, Holmes County, Franklin County, North Bay Haven and others.

This used to be the second largest tournament in the southeast for high school softball, but around 20 teams dropped out this year due to COVID-19.

“There’s gonna be a lot of interest in this tournament. We got four teams in it that were in the final four last year in the state of Florida, Niceville, Belleview’s in it and they went to the final four last year. Should be a good tournament for people to come out and watch,” Arnold head softball coach Rick Green said.

The second day of games start Saturday at 10 a.m.