PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold baseball team shut out West Florida 4-0 in the Class 4A Region Quarterfinal Tuesday night.

Arnold earned revenge over the Jaguars who beat them in the district semifinals last week.

Ethan Gill got the start on the mound for Arnold and Cooper Moss closed the shutout.

The Marlins improved to 17-9 and will visit Baker County on Friday, May 12.