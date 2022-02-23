PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boy’s soccer seniors have silenced everyone who doubted their team could make back-to-back trips to the state title.

The Marlins 2021 team had eight seniors on the roster that made up a large portion of their contribution, and many people didn’t expect the 2022 team to be able to fill their void.

However, the current team has silenced anyone who doubted them with their 22-1-1 record, and by punching their ticket to the Class 5A State Championship.

Senior forward Braden Masker said all he’s thought about since leaving DeLand as a state champion last season, is how he was going to get back.

“You know, all I wanted was to make it back to that place again and to play my final game there,” Masker said. “It’s something that all the seniors wanted to do, something we talked about, so just to end our season there is something special.”

Senior midfielder Ben Lebaoui said what this team has done to accomplish another trip to DeLand is nothing short of amazing.

“To be able to go back and do it even better than last year’s senior class, to say that we are just as good if not better, it’s incredible,” Lebdaoui said. “And I’ve been friends with these guys for so long and just to do so well with them and do so much, it’s a great feeling.”

Arnold will take on the defending 5A state champions, Belen Jesuit, in DeLand Saturday night for the state title.