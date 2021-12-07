Arnold senior and FSU signee Olivia Lebdaoui reacts to Seminoles national championship win

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida State women’s soccer team won their third national championship in program history on Monday night.

There may be no one more excited about the big win in Bay County than Olivia Lebdaoui, who will be joining the Seminoles squad next season.

“I’m just so happy to talk about it, it’s the greatest thing ever, they won my freshman year, the national championship 2018, when I committed, right before I committed and now they won right before I go so it’s the two perfect years to win,” Lebdaoui said.

The Arnold senior was glued to her TV on Monday night, watching her future team play for it all against BYU. It was nerve-wracking for her too because regulation ended and no one had scored.

“In the Rutgers game, there was a state that said FSU scores 60 percent of their goals in the second half. So you know the whole game I was like they score in the second half, it’s good. And then when they didn’t as soon as it was the end of the second half, I said alright this is probably PK’s, not because I didn’t think they couldn’t score but just because overtime goes by so quick, ya know?” Lebdaoui said.

Lebdaoui was right because it came down to a penalty kick shootout, in which the Seminoles won 4-3.

Although she was happy for her team, she knows this means there are some high expectations for next season.

“I have a lot of pressure right now, I have to go there and get fit, I have to get healthy cause of my knee. My first time back I’m thrown into practicing with the best in the country,” Lebdaoui said.

Lebdaoui heads to FSU in January and will get to start training with the team once she’s healthy.

She said she’s extremely excited to learn from the other players, but also one of the best coaches in the country too.

“I mean it’s Mark Krikorian, I don’t know wouldn’t want to jump at the opportunity to be coached by him. Just him taking a chance on me has already made me better. He hasn’t given me a single pointer really. So I can’t wait to see what will happen when I’m actually there and he’s helping me out you know,” Lebdaoui said.