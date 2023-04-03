PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold baseball team rolled past Johns Creek 10-5 in their first game of the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Classic.
The Marlins improved to 9-6 and will host McIntosh on Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.
