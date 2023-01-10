PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team has been ranked No. 1 through all classifications in Florida, and No. 2 out of all high schools in the nation.

In the latest FHSAA rankings (Tues., January 10), Arnold landed the No. 1 spot, jumping American Heritage (4) and Jesuit (5) who are both in Class 5A with Arnold.

The latest MaxPreps rankings (Tues., January 10) have moved Arnold to No. 2 in the nation, second only to Clinton High School, located just outside of Jackson, Mississippi.

This jump in the rankings comes just a couple of days after the Marlins won the Florida-USA Soccer Challenge tournament in Panama City Beach on Saturday, January 8.

In the past three seasons, Arnold has only lost two games. They were the 2021 Class 4A State Champions, and the 2022 Class 5A State Runners Up.

The No. 2 national ranking is the highest in school history, Bay County soccer history, and possibly (unconfirmed) the highest any Bay County sports team has ever been ranked.

Arnold (11-0-2) will look to stay undefeated Wednesday night as they host Mosley for senior night.