PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Arnold boys basketball team pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback over Sandrock 74-63 in the Marlin Christmas Classic.
The Marlins improved to 3-6 and will host Pickens on Friday, December 29 at 7 p.m.
